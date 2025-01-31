FCT police recover body of electrocuted vandal

A man attempting to steal electricity infrastructure from the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) in Asokoro, Abuja, was electrocuted in the process. The FCT Police Command confirmed the incident, stating that the suspect’s body was discovered near step-down electricity lines at Yakubu Gowon Crescent on January 30, 2025.

Law enforcement officers also recovered tools used for the attempted vandalism, while another individual believed to be an accomplice managed to flee before authorities arrived.

According to a statement by the FCT Police Command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, the police responded swiftly to a distress call regarding the incident. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the lifeless body of the suspected vandal near high-voltage power lines, along with evidence suggesting an attempt to tamper with critical electricity infrastructure.

Adeh strongly condemned the act, stressing that the vandalization of public infrastructure is a serious criminal offence that will not be tolerated within the Federal Capital Territory.

She further warned that such reckless acts not only endanger the lives of those involved but also have far-reaching consequences for the community, including power outages, economic losses, and costly repairs for the affected utility companies.

Tampering with electrical installations, particularly high-voltage equipment, carries significant risks, as electrocution can result in severe injuries or instant death.

Despite laws against vandalism, cases of infrastructure theft continue to pose a major challenge across Nigeria. The theft of electrical components disrupts power supply, affecting homes, businesses, and essential services.

The authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities around power installations and other critical infrastructure to curb the growing menace of vandalism.