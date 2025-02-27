6,000 Transformers vandalised in 3 States during 4-day blackout – KEDCO

In Katsina North, we have 14 feeders supplying electricity and five substations, each with an assigned controller.

We also have two substations without controllers. Our coverage area includes Katsina town, Jibia, Batsari, Batagarawa, Kaita, and Rimi, which are local government areas.

In this zone, we have 50,119 registered customers. We bill N425 million monthly, but we collect only N152 million.

Just imagine the gap between the amount billed and what we actually collect every month,” he said with concern.