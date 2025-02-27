6,000 Transformers vandalised in 3 States during 4-day blackout – KEDCO

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) says around 6,000 transformers were vandalised across Jigawa, Kano, and Katsina states during the four-day nationwide blackout.
Mr Auwal Yusha’u, Regional Manager of Katsina North, revealed this at a town hall meeting with stakeholders in Katsina on Wednesday.
He stated that, in some areas, cables and transformer oil were also stolen.
This situation is beyond KEDCO’s capacity to resolve alone, he added.
In some locations, entire transformers were stolen by criminals. Even here in Katsina, a transformer was taken.
The reality is that, without functional transformers, KEDCO cannot provide electricity to customers,” the Regional Manager emphasised.
He urged residents to form committees to monitor any suspicious activity around transformers in their communities. He advised customers to report transformer or electricity supply issues to the nearest KEDCO office rather than relying on unqualified individuals.
In Katsina North, we have 14 feeders supplying electricity and five substations, each with an assigned controller.
We also have two substations without controllers. Our coverage area includes Katsina town, Jibia, Batsari, Batagarawa, Kaita, and Rimi, which are local government areas.
In this zone, we have 50,119 registered customers. We bill N425 million monthly, but we collect only N152 million.
Just imagine the gap between the amount billed and what we actually collect every month,” he said with concern.
He added that some customers consistently pay their bills.
As of last month, we had 32,591 willing payers. This means we collect only 35 per cent of what we bill. Our response efficiency stands at 69 per cent.
Our biggest challenge is vandalism. We need the support of all stakeholders to address this problem.
During the four-day blackout, KEDCO lost billions of naira, and our transformers were heavily vandalised,
