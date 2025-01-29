3 nabbed for gang-raping 15-year-old girl in Sokoto village

The suspects, identified as Halidu Shehu, 20; Jamilu Umar, 20; and Usama Bello, 24, were apprehended on January 23, 2025, after the victim’s parents reported her disappearance.

According to a statement by DSC Mohammad Zayyanu, spokesman for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Sokoto Command, the suspects held Amina captive for over three days in Shehu’s room, where she was repeatedly sexually assaulted.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was allegedly drugged and lured by a woman named Rabi’atu, who remains at large. Efforts are underway to apprehend her. The victim has received medical attention, and results from the examination are awaited to aid in the ongoing investigation.

Usman Ishaq Alfadarai, Commandant of the NSCDC Sokoto Command, condemned the act, describing it as “horrific and inhumane.” He assured the public that the suspects would face the full weight of the law. Alfadarai stated;

This tragic incident reminds us of the need for parents and guardians to remain vigilant and protective of their children. It also highlights the importance of community involvement in promptly reporting suspicious activities to security agencies,

He urged parents, guardians, and community leaders to work together to build a society free from such heinous crimes.

Protecting our children is a collective responsibility, and we must remain united in this fight against all forms of criminality he added.

Alfadarai also encouraged the public to continue providing credible and timely information to assist in combating crime. He reiterated the NSCDC’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and rights of all residents in Sokoto State.