8 teenagers rape 14-year-old girl.

Eight teenage boys, including 17-year-old Mathew Omotayo, have been apprehended by the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for the alleged gang rape and subsequent filming of a 14-year-old girl in the Ijebu-Mushin area of the state. The incident, which occurred on November 15, 2024, involved the victim being lured to a secluded location by the suspects, all students of St. Anthony Grammar School. Once there, she was subjected to a horrifying sexual assault without her consent.

The victim, fearing for her safety and unable to endure the ongoing harassment, reported the incident to the NSCDC. She provided a video recording of the assault as evidence, a stark reminder of the digital age's dual nature a tool for connection and a weapon for exploitation. Following the victim's brave disclosure, the NSCDC initiated a prompt investigation.

Following the victim's brave disclosure, the NSCDC initiated a prompt investigation. A remand order was secured from a magistrate court in Ijebu-Mushin, leading to the detention of the eight suspects for a period of 60 days. This interim measure will allow for a thorough investigation and legal proceedings. Commandant Remilekun Ekundayo of the Ogun NSCDC has unequivocally condemned the heinous act, pledging to ensure that the perpetrators face the full extent of the law.