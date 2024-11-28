4 secondary school students gang-rape 17-year-old girl

Four teenage boys, aged between 16 and 17, have been arrested by the Adamawa State Police Command for the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl. The incident, which took place in the Ganye Local Government Area, was reported by a relative of the victim.

According to the police, the suspects, all students of Government Secondary School Sugu, coerced the girl into consuming a significant amount of alcohol before subjecting her to the assault. The Adamawa State Police Command spokesperson, SP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the arrest in a statement released yesterday.

He stated that the suspects confessed to the crime of unlawful carnal knowledge of the victim. “The Adamawa State Police command on Sunday, apprehended and brought into custody four persons,” the police command spokesman was quoted as saying.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris had ordered that the suspects be taken into protective custody pending further investigation and legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).In a related development, the police in Edo arrested and detained Monday Obakpian, a 40-year-old man, for raping a 14-year-old girl.

Obakpian’s arrest was disclosed by Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu, on Wednesday, November 27, in Benin City, the state capital. He said that Obakpian, a resident of Odo quarters in Ibillo, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state, lured the innocent girl into his room under the guise of sending her on an errand.