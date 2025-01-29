NSCDC rescues 2 from collapsed building in Ikota, Lekki

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, on Tuesday said it successfully rescued two people from a collapsed building in the Ikota, Lekki area.

The command disclosed this in a statement released and signed by its spokesperson, Mr Oluwaseun Abolurin, in Lagos.

He quoted the State Commandant, Mr Adedotun Keshinro as directing the disaster management, and rescue operation team of Eti–Osa Division to smartly swift into action for quick search, recovery and rescue operations. He added;

The command, on Tuesday, received a distress call from concerned residents that a two – storey building under construction collapsed over its workers at Ikota axis of Lekki.

The state commandant quickly deployed the disaster management, rescue and recovery team to support other first responders on the rescue mission.

The team was led by the Eti–Osa Divisional officer, Chief Superintendent of Corps (SC), Mr David Oyende.

It said that the quick action was to enable the corps rescue many bodies alive and clinically evacuate bodies found dead.