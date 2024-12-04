25-year-old lone survivor of family house fire dies

Kehinde Oduse, the sole survivor of a brutal attack on a family of four in the Ita Marun community of Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, has died. The 25-year-old passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at Gbagada General Hospital after battling severe burn injuries sustained during the attack.

Recall that on Tuesday, November 26, Kehinde, his wife Eniola, 22, and their two young children, 4-year-old Eri and 2-year-old Onoara, were trapped in a fire that engulfed their home. The family had been asleep when unknown assailants entered their house around 2 a.m., dousing the rooms with petrol before setting it alight. Tragically, Kehinde's wife and children did not survive the inferno.

Kehinde’s twin sister, Taiwo, confirmed his death, explaining that he succumbed to the severity of his burns. “He passed away around 5 a.m. today,” she said through tears. “The doctors did everything they could, but the injuries were too much for him. They had told us initially that his chances were fifty-fifty, and we held out hope, but he didn't make it.”

On Sunday, December 1, Kehinde was seen in excruciating pain in the emergency section of the hospital, occasionally muttering words as his family tried to comfort him. Another relative, Razaq, shared his grief, saying, "We were hopeful at first, but he fought a long battle. No one with injuries like his should have survived more than 48 hours, but he held on for nearly a week. In the end, though, the pain was too much."

Razaq also spoke about the suspected motive behind the attack, suggesting that the family’s ancestral land might have been the target. He described the incident as part of a larger conspiracy within the community and called for a full investigation. “This attack cannot go unpunished. We believe there’s a plot involving people from the area, driven by greed for our family’s land. We urge the authorities to find those responsible and bring them to justice.”