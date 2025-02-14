Call for electoral overhaul as 30% of youths consider military rule

A coalition of major Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has rejected the findings of the recent Open Society Barometer report, which revealed that 30% of young Nigerians consider military rule a viable alternative.

The groups instead called for thorough electoral reforms ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Friday, February 14, Ezenwa Nwagwu, advocacy lead for the Strengthening Democracy in Nigeria Project, stressed the urgency of revisiting the Justice Mohammed Uwais report on electoral reforms.

“The recent Open Society Barometer report revealing that 30% of young Nigerians consider military rule a viable alternative is a warning we cannot ignore.

“But we know that military rule is not an alternative, and we will never support military intervention in our political process,” Nwagwu said.

Call for electoral reform

The CSOs, including the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development (Centre LSD), Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD), and Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA), urged the National Assembly to prioritise electoral laws that promote inclusivity, such as diaspora voting and decentralising INEC operations for greater efficiency.

Nwagwu emphasised that democracy in Nigeria is at a crossroads but insisted that a credible and accountable system remains achievable.

He said CSOs would continue empowering citizens to demand accountability, resist vote buying, and push for electoral mandate protection.

“We demand that security agencies remain neutral in electoral matters and that electoral offenders are prosecuted,” he added.

The CSOs also vowed to collaborate with international partners, the private sector, and government institutions to sustain advocacy efforts and governance monitoring initiatives.