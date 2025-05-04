Natural Hair Chronicles: Surviving the Afro journey in Lagos heat

If you've experienced Lagos's busy lifestyle, you'll know why many Lagosians are unconcerned about many things.

Let's be real. You can't be battling between waking up at 4 AM and staying hours in traffic and still have time to finesse your outfit. But with the sun at its hottest, there are some things you must do, and one of them is taking good care of your afro.

The Lagos heat doesn't care how many hours you spend detangling and deep-conditioning. It just wants to shine, and it comes with sweat and all the humidity to turn your sleek hairstyle into a puffball.

But well, you can still survive all it throws at you, especially if you're a fan of sweet-looking afros. Here are all the hacks that can help your afro survive the harsh Lagos heat.

1. Shrinkage Is Not an Enemy - Don't Lose Yourself Running Away From It

In the Lagos heat, shrinkage is inevitable. You can stretch your hair with threading, twist-outs, or African banding, but step into the sun for 10 minutes and boom - back to baby fro. The earlier you learn to embrace this reality, the better it'll be for you. After all, shrinkage brings a unique kind of bounce, which can be a style of its own.

2. Moisture Is Gold

The heat is real, and so is dehydration for your hair, too. Dry hair leads to breakage, and no one wants a crunchy fro. Keep a water-based spritz bottle handy, mix in some leave-in conditioner, and seal with a light oil (hello, coconut or jojoba). Moisture is your best friend on hot, dusty Lagos days, so you really should learn the best way to moisturise your hair.

3. Protective Styles Will Save Your Sanity

Sometimes, your hair just wants a vacation, too. So, you've got to find the style that keeps it safe without needing constant retouching. When you think about this option, think of Box braids, Twists, Cornrows, and Bantu knots

They help retain length, reduce manipulation, and give you a break from daily styling. Plus, they’re Lagos heat-proof.

4. Satin Everything

Lagos heat makes you sweat, and cotton pillows and scarves will soak up every drop of moisture from your hair, especially when you're out in the sun. To maintain your hair's moisture through all these, you must find a way not to soak it up. The easiest solutions that come to mind include satin bonnets, satin pillowcases, and satin-lined caps. They protect your hair and keep the moisture on the strands, where it belongs.

5. Salons Can Be Hit or Miss

Not every salon knows how to handle natural hair with care. Some will yank, fry, or disrespect your curl pattern in ways that should be illegal.

Find your “naturalista-friendly” salon close by or wherever. Another option is to learn some basic DIY styles to keep you in control.

