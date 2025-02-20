Wizkid & Davido win at 2025 NAACP Awards

Nigerian superstar Wizkid was one of the winners at the recently held NAACP Awards. The hitmaker won the prize for Best Contemporary Duo or Group for his single 'Piece of My Heart' featuring Brent Faiyaz . The song which of one of the songs off his recently released sixth record-breaking album 'Morayo' set a new record for the highest opening day streams of a song on Spotify Nigeria . Hitmaker Davido also won the award for Best International Song for his part in Chris Brown 's 'HMM' . Over the years, Davido and Chris Brown have formed a formidable partnership and this becomes the second collaboration between the duo to win the NAACP after their hit single 'Sensational' won Best Contemporary Duo in 2024. Sell the Full Winners List Below.

TV/MOTION PICTURE

Dawn Porter – “Luther: Never Too Much” (Sony Music Entertainment/Sony Music Publishing/CNN Films)

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

MUSIC

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar (pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records)

Wizkid feat. Brent Faiyaz – “Piece of My Heart” (RCA Records/Sony Music International/Starboy Entertainment)

PODCASTS

“We Don’t Always Agree with Ryan & Sterling” – (ABF Creative & Indian Meadows Production)

TELEVISION

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Tiffany Johnson – “How to Die Alone – ‘Trust No One’” (Hulu)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

“Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was” (Netflix)

Leah Sava Jeffries – “Percy Jackson and the Olympics” (Disney+)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)

BOOKS

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“One of Us Knows: A Thriller” – Alyssa Cole (William Morrow – HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

“Love & Whiskey: The Remarkable True Story of Jack Daniel, His Master Distiller Nearest Green, and the Improbable Rise of Uncle Nearest” – Fawn Weaver (Melcher Media Inc.)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

Sarai Johnson – “Grown Women” (Harper – HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

“Medgar and Myrlie: Medgar Evers and the Love Story That Awakened America” – Joy-Ann Reid (Mariner Books – HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“Wash Day: Passing on the Legacy, Rituals, and Love of Natural Hair” – Tomesha Faxio (Clarkson Potter – Crown Publishing Group)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“This Is the Honey: An Anthology of Contemporary Black Poets” – Kwame Alexander (Little, Brown and Company – Hachette Book Group)

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“You Can Be a Good Friend (No Matter What!): A Lil TJ Book” – Taraji P. Henson, Paul Kellam (Zonderkidz – HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

“Brushed Between Cultures: A YA Coming of Age Novel Set in Brooklyn, New York” – Samarra St. Hilaire (Self-Published)

Outstanding Literary Work – Graphic Novel

“Punk Rock Karaoke” – Bianca Xunise