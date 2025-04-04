US Consulate hosts Headies pre-event dinner ahead of 17th edition

On April 3, 2025, Nigerian stakeholders from the Nigerian music industry gathered at the residence of the Acting United States Consular General for the Headies premiere event.

The dinner had the Lagos state commissioner of Tourism, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, captains of industries, music executives, and media personalities in attendance, who gathered to celebrate the return of the award ceremony to Nigeria after two years abroad.

In his remark, Acting Consul General JoEllen Gorg celebrated the global success of Afrobeats, especially in the US, where Nigerian stars like Burna Boy have sold out historic venues.

Lagos State Commissioner of Tourism Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka remarked that Afrobeats is one of Nigeria's foremost global exports, and Lagos State is proud to play host to the country's most prestigious prize in Nigerian music.

The Headies 17th Edition is titled "Back To Base" and according to the Executive Producer Mr. Ayo Animashahun, the award is back bigger and better to reward excellence in Nigerian music.

Several nominees for the 17th Headies were present, including iconic hip-hop artist Illbliss, who was nominated for the Rap Album of the Year.

Other nominees present include rising star Taves and singer Brown Joel, who was joined on stage by socialite and business-turned-musician Cubana Chief Priest for a rendition of their new single 'More Money'.

