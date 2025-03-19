US-based singer Iris Stryx joins list of Nigerian enthusiasts after trending for admiring Lagos

Lagos, Nigeria's vibrant commercial hub, has increasingly become a magnet for U.S. celebrities, drawn by its dynamic culture, thriving entertainment scene, and growing tourism industry.

A recent post has been trending on social media made by U.S.-based singer Iris Stryx, who, along with her toddler daughter, captivated audiences with an Instagram video in which they expressed their admiration for the city's look.

Stryx’s toddler daughter caught the audience’s attention when she stated, "I want to go to Nigeria." Stryx captioned the post, "I'm so intrigued by the way Lagos, Nigeria looks."

Should Iris Stryx visit Lagos, she would be joining a growing list of international celebrities who have flocked to the city to experience its festivities.

Celebrities such as Kai Cenat, Chloe Bailey, Saweetie, and Woah Vicky have all visited, further emphasising Lagos's tourist appeal. Their visits not only showcase the city's prominence but also spark conversations about its significance in the global tourism landscape.

This influx of celebrities puts a spotlight on Lagos’s rich tapestry, from its music scene to its well-known party scene. The city’s ability to attract such high-profile visitors adds to its status as a premier global tourist and vacation destination.

