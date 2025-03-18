Tyla, Taylor Swift, Shaboozey win 2025 iHeartRadio Music Award

Nigerian superstars Burna Boy, Tems, Lojay, and Davido were all nominated for the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Davido and Lojay were nominated for Best R&B Song for their contribution to Chris Brown's 'Sensational'. Also nominated in the category is South African star Tyla for her smash hit 'Water'.
Grammy winners Burna Boy and Tems were nominated in the World Artist of the Year category. The Nigerian superstars were edged out by Tyla who led the African contingent with three nominations.
The award ceremony was held Monday, March 17 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
See the full winners list below.
Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
“Beautiful Things”- Benson Boone
Best Collaboration
“Die With a Smile”- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
Producer of the Year
Julian Bunetta
Songwriter of the Year
Amy Allen
Pop Song of the Year
“Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter
Pop Artist of the Year
Sabrina Carpenter
Best New Artist (Pop)
Teddy Swims
Country Song of the Year
“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
Country Artist of the Year
Jelly Roll
Best New Artist (Country)
Shaboozey
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
“Not Like Us”- Kendrick Lamar
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
GloRilla
Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)
BossMan Dlow
R&B Song of the Year
“Made for Me”- Muni Long
R&B Artist of the Year
SZA
Best New Artist (R&B)
4Batz
Alternative Song of the Year
“Too Sweet”- Hozier
Alternative Artist of the Year
Green Day
Best New Artist (Alt and Rock)
Fontaines D.C.
Rock Song of the Year
“A Symptom of Being Human” – Shinedown
Rock Artist of the Year
Shinedown
Dance Song of the Year
“360” – Charli xcx
Dance Artist of the Year
David Guetta
Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year
“Perro Negro”- Bad Bunny featuring FEID
Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year
FEID
Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban)
Kapo
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
“Alch Si” – Grupo Frontera and Carin León
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
Peso Pluma
Best New Artist (Regional Mexican)
Xavi
K-pop Artist of the Year
ATEEZ
K-pop Song of the Year
“Who”- Jimin
Best New Artist (K-pop)
ILLIT
World Artist of the Year
Tyla
Favorite Soundtrack
Wicked
Favorite Broadway Debut
Rachel Zegler – Romeo + Julie
Favorite K-pop Dance Challenge
“GGUM”- Yeonjun (TXT)
Favorite Surprise Guest
Taylor Swift bringing out Travis Kelce
Favorite Tour Tradition
Taylor Swift – Surprise songs
Best Lyrics
“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
Best Music Video
“Fortnight”- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
Favorite Tour Style
Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour
Favorite Tour Photographer
Alfredo Flores – Sabrina Carpenter
Favorite On Screen
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) (Taylor Swift)
Album of the Year
Hit Me Hard and Soft - Billie Eilish
Pop Album of the Year
The Tortured Poets Department - Taylor Swift
Alternative Album of the Year
Clancy - twenty one pilots
Rock Album of the Year
From Zero - Linkin Park
Country Album of the Year
F-1 Trillion - Post Malone
Dance Album of the Year
brat - Charli xcx
K-Pop Album of the Year
Ate - Stray Kids
Hip-hop Album of the Year
We Don’t Trust You - Future & Metro Boomin
R&B Album of the Year
Coming Home - Usher
Latin Pop/Urban Album of the Year
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran - Shakira
Regional Mexican Album of the Year
Éxodo - Peso Pluma
Tour of the Century
Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour
Icon Award
Mariah Carey
Innovator Award
Lady Gaga
Label of the Year
Republic Records
Landmark Award
Nelly
Breakthrough Award
Gracie Abrams