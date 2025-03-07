Tiwa Savage, Nissi Ogulu among reciepients of 2025 Forbes Africa Woman Icon award

Afrobeats icon Tiwa Savage was among the personalities recognised by Forbes at the 2025 Forbes Women Africa Leading Women Summit.





At the event in South Africa, the singer was recognsied alongside WTO Director General and former Nigerian minister for Finance Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, singer and artiste Nissi Ogulu, Dr. Arunmah Oteh, and Eniola Shokunbi.





Tiwa Savage recieved the Media Icon Award, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award, Nissi Ogulu was awarded the Youth Icon prize, and former Nigeria's Security and Exchange Commission boss Dr. Arunmah Oteh was the Change Maker of the Decade prize.





The recognition is another feather in the colourful cap of the award-winning singer whose illustrious career has made her one of the most iconic artists of the 21st-century history in Nigerian music .

The complete list of the 2025 Forbes Africa Women Icon Awards

Lifetime Achievement Award – Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Social Impact Award – Wanjira Mathai

Young Achiever Award – Eniola Shokunbi

Next Generation Award – Hephzibah Akinwale

Youth Icon Award – Nissi Ogulu

Media Icon Award – Tiwa Savage

Academic Excellence Award – Dr Adriana Marais

Sports Award – Sue Destombes

Visionary Ally Award – Soul Deng

Entertainer of the Year Award – Sarah Hassan

Excellence in Entertainment Award – Minnie Dlamini

Technology and Innovation Award – Jessica Mshama

Champion of Change Award – Dr Glenda Gray

Businesswoman Award – Rita Zwane

Champion of Entertainment Promotion Award – Tholsi Pillay

Change Maker of the Decade Award – Arunma Oteh

Tiwa Savage recently kicked off 2025 with the release of her single 'Commitment' featuring British singer Craig David.

The song sees Tiwa Savage flex her famous vocals next to Craig David who is popular in Nigeria for his hit single '7 Days' and 'Walking Away' off his classic album 2000 album 'Born To Win'.

Since breaking into the Nigerian mainstream over a decade ago, Tiwa Savage has become one of Nigeria's most celebrated artist s. Her collection of hit records has rocketed her to the summit of Nigerian music while also making her one of the backbones for the female arm of the industry.