Tems performs at Aston Martin's new F1 car lunch

Speaking after the event, the singer described the experience as an amazing one for which is very grateful. 2025 has gotten off to a busy start for Tems who won her second Grammy Awards at the 2025 edition where she picked up the prize for the Best African Song Performance for her song 'Love Me Jeje'.

The international music star recently made history by becoming the first African female to feature on a song with over 1 billion Spotify streams thanks to her part in Future's hit single 'Wait For U'.



With this feat, she joins Wizkid(Drake's 'One Dance') and Rema ('Calm Down' featuring Selena Gomez) as the Nigerian artists who have appeared on songs with over 1 billion Spotify streams.





Since breaking into the international mainstream in 2020 after her decisive contribution to Wizkid's hit single 'Essence', Tems has risen to superstardom with collaboration with Beyonce and Drake.





She also became the first Nigerian to earn an Oscar nomination after she was shortlisted for Best Original Score for writing 'Lift Me Up' the lead soundtrack for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' which was performed by Rihanna.





Tems is also one of the highest nominated artists for the upcoming 17th Headies Awards with 6 nods including for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Artist of the Year.