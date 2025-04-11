Study reveals the top 10 most featured artists on Spotify sex playlists

Music is often used to soundtrack intimate moments , and some artists just have a knack for making this type of music.

A recent which analysed over 17K curated sex-themed playlists on Spotify, identifying artists whose songs are featured most often.

The methodology by Lion’s Den examined track appearances and summed individual artist scores to rank the artists dominating bedroom playlists. Keywords such as "sex," "bedroom," and "romantic" were used to filter the playlists.

Global music star The Weeknd’s combination of sultry beats and emotionally charged lyrics make him the most featured artist in bedroom playlists.

Global music star The Weeknd claims the top spot with 2,203 mentions by the heavy presence of his track 'One Of The Girls,' which repeats 287 times, making him the artist whose songs appear the most on sex playlists.

American singer, songwriter, and producer from New York City Two Feet takes second place with 725 appearances, driven by 'Love Is a Bitch,' which is repeated 257 times.

Known for his dark, sensual style, Two Feet's music aligns perfectly with the intimate atmosphere of these playlists.

Chase Atlantic ranks third with 686 appearances. Their song 'Swim' leads with 289 repeats. The group’s atmospheric sound and seductive vibe make them a top pick for those curating playlists for intimate moments.

Grammy-winning rapper Doja Cat sits in fourth place with 652 mentions, largely thanks to her track 'Streets,' which repeats 284 times. Doja Cat’s mix of sultry vocals and playful lyrics gives her music broad charm in sex-themed playlists.

English Rock band Arctic Monkeys secured the fifth spot with 532 appearances. Their song 'I Wanna Be Yours' makes 226 repeat appearances.

The band’s blend of alternative rock and romance offers a distinctive vibe for listeners seeking something different in their intimate playlists.

American R&B star Bryson Tiller ranks sixth with 444 appearances, driven by the continued popularity of his track 'Don't,' which makes 199 repeat appearances.

His smooth R&B sound and love-centric lyrics make him a go-to artist for sensual playlists.

Jeremih places seventh with 345 features. 'All The Time' is his most repeated track, appearing 179 times. Jeremih’s consistent presence in bedroom playlists shows the lasting appeal of his seductive, rhythmic style.

Montell Fish follows closely in eighth place with 341 appearances. His track 'Hotel' is repeated 164 times.

Fish’s laid-back, ambient style offers a calmer, more intimate vibe, making him a preferred choice for some listeners.

Record-making rapper Drake comes in ninth place with 330 appearances. 'Teenage Fever' is the standout track, with 97 repeats. While his overall presence in sex playlists is lower, his introspective, emotional music still makes a mark in intimate settings.

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez rounds out the top 10 with 322 appearances.

His track 'The Color Violet' makes 66 repeat appearances. While his frequency is lower than others, Tory Lanez remains a notable figure in bedroom playlists, offering his unique blend of R&B and sensuality.