Seyi Vibez leads Apple Music Nigeria Top Songs of 2024 list

Seyi Vibez's 'Different Pattern' emerges as the most streamed song on Apple Music Nigeria in 2024.

Apple Music has released its list of the most streamed songs in Nigeria in 2024 and the top 20 is dominated by songs released in 2023.

Seyi Vibez's 'Different Patterns' off his 'NAHAMciaga' EP released in December 2023 top the list after enjoying a successful 2024 where it garnered the most streamed on Apple Music Nigeria.

Omah Lay's 'Holy Ghost' ranks at number 2 while 'Cast' Shallipopi's hit collaboration with rapper Odumodublvck enters at number 3.

Kizz Daniel's chart-topping single, 'Twe Twe,' was the fourth most streamed song of 2024 on Apple Music Nigeria, while Seyi Vibez earned his second top-five song with 'Cana,' which rounds off the top five.

Other songs in the top 10 include Wizkid's 'IDK' featuring Zlatan and Chike & Mohbad's 'Egwu'. The 'Tshwala Bam' remix featuring Burna Boy makes TitoM and Yuppe the only non-Nigerian lead artists in the top 50.

14 songs in the top 20 were released in 2023 with Burna Boy's 'Higher', Ayo Maff & Fireboy DML's 'Dealer', Ruger & BNXN's 'POE', and Young Jonn's 'Bahamas' are the songs released in 2024.



Some observers including Music Journalist Joey Akan have described the dominance of 2023 songs on the top section of the list as a reflection of the poor year 2024 has been for Nigerian music.