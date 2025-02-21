Seyi Vibez kicks off life after Dapper Music with surprise 4-track EP

Street hop star Seyi Vibez has released a new surprise 4-track EP titled 'Children of Africa'.





The project released on February 21 is the hitmaker's first release of 2025 after an impressive 2024 where he finished the year with the biggest song on Apple Music Nigeria.





Seyi Vibez's announced the new album on his Instagram story where he stated that big things start small and called on fans to stream the project.

The project features a guest appearance from American Trap artist NLE Chopra with whom Seyi Vibez tapped for 'MACHO'.





Known for his vibrant fusion of Apala music, Afrobeats, and Hip Hop, Seyi Vibez has made a name for himself as one of the biggest Nigerian stars since breaking into the mainstream in 2023.

The project sees the Lagos-born street hop star continue his tireless run of releases with his sixth solo project in three years.





The EP is his latest since he released his last project 'Loseyi Professor' in July 2024. It is also his first release since parting ways with Dapper Music in 2024 after two years with the label under whose books he rose to commercial prominence.