Seyi Vibez, Asake, Burna Boy are the most streamed artists of all time on Audiomack Nigeria

In celebration of its fifth year in Africa, Audiomack has unveiled some of the major milestones accomplished by Nigerian artists on the streaming platform.

Since entering Africa, Audiomack has grown to become one of the most popular music streaming platforms whose freemium and premium services attracted millions of listeners.

To mark its fifth anniversary in Nigeria, Audiomack unveiled some insightful data into the platform's continuous growth and evolution.



Since 2020, Audiomack has recorded over 50 billion streams in Nigeria where its active monthly users have grown to 15.3 million.

Leading the list of the most streamed artists on Audiomack Nigeria is street hop star Seyi Vibez who has garnered a whopping 1.4 billion streams.

Sensational hitmaker Asake ranks behind him with a staggering 1.2 billion streams thanks to his collection of chart-topping hit singles.

Grammy winner Burna Boy is the third most streamed artist on the platform with 1.1 billion streams.



Other artists in the top 10 include Bella Shmurda, Omah Lay, Kizz Daniel, Mohbad, and Olamide.

Most streamed artists of all time on Audiomack Nigeria

1. Seyi Vibez (1.4 billion plays)

2. Asake (1.2 billion plays)

3. Burna Boy (1.1 billion plays)

4. Bella Shmurda (735 million plays)

5. Omah Lay (716 million plays)

6. Kizz Daniel (700 million plays)

7. Mohbad (647 million plays)

8. OLAMIDE (624 million plays)

9. Zinoleesky (606 million plays)

10. Davido (543 million plays)

11. Fireboy DML (508 million plays)

12. Wizkid (459 million plays)

Speaking on the success of Audiomack in Africa, the continent's team led by Vice President of Marketing Charlotte “Char” Bwana shares the company's efforts on tailoring the platform to the needs of artists and listeners in Nigeria and across the continent.



According to Bwana, “Artists realized Audiomack was a service that could be touched rather than just existing in the cloud somewhere.”Bwana continued: “Simply being able to be on the ground and work with as many artists as possible, to know their needs and wants, helped us to scale to where we are today five years later.”