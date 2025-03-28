Ruger returns with his highly anticipated second album 'BlownBoy Ru'

Released on March 28, 'BlownBoy Ru' is a follow-up to his 2023 debut 'Ru The World,' and a big step in his vision of expanding his globally adored Afrodancehall sound.

While his signature energy remains, this project reflects his growth as an artist.

“With Ru The World, I was proving a point, showing people that Ruger is not just a hitmaker but an artist with depth and range. But on this album, I feel more comfortable in my artistry. My songwriting has evolved, with more intentional lyrics, delivery, and emotions I’m passing across. I still have that raw energy, but now it’s refined, more calculated.”

Ruger's sophomore LP touches on his journey, love, enjoyment, reflection, and living life to the fullest. Sonically, it’s as eclectic as ever—RnB, pop, Afrobeats, dancehall, and even Fuji influences shine through.

On what informs the sonic diversity in the album, he stated his refusal to be boxed into a genre.

“I never want to be boxed into one sound. My music has always been a blend of influences—Afrobeats, Dancehall, R&B, and even Pop. I just let myself be free on this album.”

Some of the songs on the album include the trap-infused ‘Give Away,’ featuring Nigerian rapper Zlatan, and the amapiano-tinged ‘Runaway,’ featuring Ugandan soul singer-songwriter Haile.

Afrobeats royalty Tiwa Savage joins Ruger on the high-energy ‘Toma Toma,’ which has already surpassed 30 million global streams.

Meanwhile, ‘DuDu’ with Kranium delivers smooth, sensual vibes that make it an instant standout.

Following his album release, Ruger will be heading on a tour of the US & EU with stops in iconic venues like Philadelphia’s Brooklyn Bowl, Thalia Hall in Chicago, Brussels’ Ancienne Belgique, and Vienna’s Hallmann Dome.