Rihanna, Usher, among top 20 most-watched Super Bowl halftime performances

10 February 2025 at 10:14
  • Adeayo Adebiyi

The Super Bowl has gone from a high-profile football game into a fully-fledged pop-culture phenomenon.


Last year's Super Bowl LVIII was the most-watched program in US TV history, averaging 123.4 million viewers across all platforms.


The recent half-time show of the SuperBowl 59 match between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chief was headlined by 22-time Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar who delivered a compilation of his hit singles.


The performance is expected to become one of the most watched on YouTube especially considering the context of Kendrick Lamar's current career where he's just fresh off emphatically winning an iconic rap beef with Drake.


Fans are expected to return to YouTube to watch the rapper's historic performance which includes guest appearances from Grammy-winning singer SZA, 23-time Grandslam winner Serena Williams, and Oscar-nominated actor Samuel L Jackson.


The rapper's performance of the hit Drake diss 'Not Like Us' was the show's crowning moment and fans will likely drive fans to rewatch his 12-minute display.


The Super Bowl 59 halftime show is expected to rank among the most-watched performances including iconic displays from Rihanna, Dr. Dre and Friends, The Weeknd, Katy Perry, Usher, Lady Gaga, and other superstars who have graced the famous stage.


Here is a ranking of the top 23 most-watched Super Bowl halftime performances as ranked by Live Football Tickets.

Rank

Superbowl Halftime

Year

Iconic Songs Performed

YouTube views

1

Dr. Dre & Friends

2022

“The Next Episode,” “Still D.R.E.,” “Lose Yourself”

324,000,000

2

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez

2020

“Hips Don’t Lie,” “Jenny From the Block,” “Waiting for Tonight”

320,000,000

3

Rihanna

2023

“Umbrella,” “Diamonds,” “We Found Love”

257,000,000

4

Coldplay, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars

2016

“Uptown Funk,” “Formation,” “Viva La Vida”

140,000,000

5

Lady Gaga

2017

“Poker Face,” “Born This Way,” “Bad Romance”

106,000,000

6

Katy Perry

2016

“Roar,” “Firework,” “Teenage Dream”

101,000,000

7

The Weeknd

2021

“Blinding Lights,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “Save Your Tears”

67,000,000

8

Madonna

2012

“Vogue,” “Like a Prayer,” “Holiday”

50,000,000

9

Justin Timberlake

2018

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” “Rock Your Body,” “Mirrors”

36,000,000

10

Usher

2024

"Bad Girl", "Love In This Club", "OMG", "My Boo"

31,000,000

11

Maroon 5

2019

“Sugar,” “Girls Like You,” “Moves Like Jagger”

22,000,000

12

Beyonce

2013

“Crazy In Love,” “Single Ladies,” “Halo”

21,000,000

13

Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers

2014

“Just The Way You Are,” “Give It Away,” “Locked Out of Heaven”

8,500,000

14

Prince

2007

“Purple Rain,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Baby I’m a Star”

7,100,000

15

Aerosmith, Britney Spears, ‘NSync, Nelly & Mary J. Blige

2001

“Walk This Way,” “Baby One More Time,” “Bye Bye Bye”

5,200,000

16

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

2008

“Free Fallin’,” “American Girl,” “I Won’t Back Down”

4,400,000

17

Janet Jackson & Justin Timberlake

2004

“Rock Your Body,” “All for You,” “Rhythm Nation”

2,700,000

18

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

2009

“Born to Run,” “Glory Days,” “Dancing in the Dark”

1,500,000

19

Michael Jackson

1993

“Billie Jean,” “Black or White,” “Beat It”

1,200,000

20

Diana Ross

1996

“I’m Coming Out,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Stop! In the Name of Love”

1,100,000

21

Rolling Stones

2006

“Start Me Up,” “Brown Sugar,” “Satisfaction”

825,000

22

Stevie Wonder and Gloria Estefan

1999

“Superstition,” “I Just Called to Say I Love You,” “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You”

295,000

23

Paul McCartney

2005

“Hey Jude,” “Live and Let Die,” “Let It Be”

270,000

