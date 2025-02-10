Rihanna, Usher, among top 20 most-watched Super Bowl halftime performances

The Super Bowl has gone from a high-profile football game into a fully-fledged pop-culture phenomenon.
Last year's Super Bowl LVIII was the most-watched program in US TV history, averaging 123.4 million viewers across all platforms.
The recent half-time show of the SuperBowl 59 match between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chief was headlined by 22-time Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar who delivered a compilation of his hit singles.
The performance is expected to become one of the most watched on YouTube especially considering the context of Kendrick Lamar's current career where he's just fresh off emphatically winning an iconic rap beef with Drake.
Fans are expected to return to YouTube to watch the rapper's historic performance which includes guest appearances from Grammy-winning singer SZA, 23-time Grandslam winner Serena Williams, and Oscar-nominated actor Samuel L Jackson.
The rapper's performance of the hit Drake diss 'Not Like Us' was the show's crowning moment and fans will likely drive fans to rewatch his 12-minute display.
The Super Bowl 59 halftime show is expected to rank among the most-watched performances including iconic displays from Rihanna, Dr. Dre and Friends, The Weeknd, Katy Perry, Usher, Lady Gaga, and other superstars who have graced the famous stage.
Here is a ranking of the top 23 most-watched Super Bowl halftime performances as ranked by Live Football Tickets.
Rank
Superbowl Halftime
Year
Iconic Songs Performed
YouTube views
1
Dr. Dre & Friends
2022
“The Next Episode,” “Still D.R.E.,” “Lose Yourself”
324,000,000
2
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez
2020
“Hips Don’t Lie,” “Jenny From the Block,” “Waiting for Tonight”
320,000,000
3
Rihanna
2023
“Umbrella,” “Diamonds,” “We Found Love”
257,000,000
4
Coldplay, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars
2016
“Uptown Funk,” “Formation,” “Viva La Vida”
140,000,000
5
Lady Gaga
2017
“Poker Face,” “Born This Way,” “Bad Romance”
106,000,000
6
Katy Perry
2016
“Roar,” “Firework,” “Teenage Dream”
101,000,000
7
The Weeknd
2021
“Blinding Lights,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “Save Your Tears”
67,000,000
8
Madonna
2012
“Vogue,” “Like a Prayer,” “Holiday”
50,000,000
9
Justin Timberlake
2018
“Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” “Rock Your Body,” “Mirrors”
36,000,000
10
Usher
2024
"Bad Girl", "Love In This Club", "OMG", "My Boo"
31,000,000
11
Maroon 5
2019
“Sugar,” “Girls Like You,” “Moves Like Jagger”
22,000,000
12
Beyonce
2013
“Crazy In Love,” “Single Ladies,” “Halo”
21,000,000
13
Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers
2014
“Just The Way You Are,” “Give It Away,” “Locked Out of Heaven”
8,500,000
14
Prince
2007
“Purple Rain,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Baby I’m a Star”
7,100,000
15
Aerosmith, Britney Spears, ‘NSync, Nelly & Mary J. Blige
2001
“Walk This Way,” “Baby One More Time,” “Bye Bye Bye”
5,200,000
16
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
2008
“Free Fallin’,” “American Girl,” “I Won’t Back Down”
4,400,000
17
Janet Jackson & Justin Timberlake
2004
“Rock Your Body,” “All for You,” “Rhythm Nation”
2,700,000
18
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
2009
“Born to Run,” “Glory Days,” “Dancing in the Dark”
1,500,000
19
Michael Jackson
1993
“Billie Jean,” “Black or White,” “Beat It”
1,200,000
20
Diana Ross
1996
“I’m Coming Out,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Stop! In the Name of Love”
1,100,000
21
Rolling Stones
2006
“Start Me Up,” “Brown Sugar,” “Satisfaction”
825,000
22
Stevie Wonder and Gloria Estefan
1999
“Superstition,” “I Just Called to Say I Love You,” “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You”
295,000
23
Paul McCartney
2005
“Hey Jude,” “Live and Let Die,” “Let It Be”
270,000