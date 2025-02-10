Rihanna, Usher, among top 20 most-watched Super Bowl halftime performances

The Super Bowl has gone from a high-profile football game into a fully-fledged pop-culture phenomenon.





Last year's Super Bowl LVIII was the most-watched program in US TV history, averaging 123.4 million viewers across all platforms.





The recent half-time show of the SuperBowl 59 match between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chief was headlined by 22-time Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar who delivered a compilation of his hit singles.





The performance is expected to become one of the most watched on YouTube especially considering the context of Kendrick Lamar's current career where he's just fresh off emphatically winning an iconic rap beef with Drake.





Fans are expected to return to YouTube to watch the rapper's historic performance which includes guest appearances from Grammy-winning singer SZA, 23-time Grandslam winner Serena Williams, and Oscar-nominated actor Samuel L Jackson.





The rapper's performance of the hit Drake diss 'Not Like Us' was the show's crowning moment and fans will likely drive fans to rewatch his 12-minute display.





The Super Bowl 59 halftime show is expected to rank among the most-watched performances including iconic displays from Rihanna, Dr. Dre and Friends, The Weeknd, Katy Perry, Usher, Lady Gaga, and other superstars who have graced the famous stage.





Here is a ranking of the top 23 most-watched Super Bowl halftime performances as ranked by Live Football Tickets.

