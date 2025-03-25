Reekado Banks threatens to reveal the demonic forces within the Nigerian music industry

Nigerian music sensation Reekado Banks has got fans talking with his new post on X where he claimed some individuals within the Nigerian music industry are stifling the growth of vibrant talents.

In the post shared on X on March 25, the singer claims these persons are either demonic or clueless but somehow manage to find the best talents whose careers they harm by making poor decisions.

"One day, I’ll take an interview to talk about someone in the corners of the entertainment industry, who’s either absolutely CLUELESS or plain DEMONIC. Somehow, the brightest budding talents fall in their lap and either through cluelessness or pure demonic activities, they agree to policies that effectively slow these talents down and for some other talents, frustrate them out of pursuing their dreams. One day…"

Reekado Banks' statement will not come as a surprise for observers who have followed the trend of artist v label despite in Nigerian music where several talents have accused their management of harmful practices.

While fans will be speculating who his post might be referring to, it's unlikely to be a personality from his previous label Mavins Music under whose watch he became a star.

In a previous interview, Reekado Banks shared that he left the label on an amicable note and praised

However, Reekado Banks is one of the exceptions to this norm, as he shares that he left Mavin Records on an amicable note.

In the interview with media personality Daddy Freeze, the hitmaker corrected the assumptions that he left Mavin Records on a bad note.

"That man took me from absolutely nothing. I wonder why anyone would think it wasn't amicable. The end of the contract came, I wanted to leave and he (Don Jazzy) gave me his blessings," Reekado said on his departure.

While Reekado Banks' split with Mavin Records is amicable, Nigerian music is filled with many cases of bitter disputes between labels and artists.

In 2022, the industry was rocked by the dispute between Marlian Records and Mohbad which came under the public microscope, especially after the death of the Street pop sensation.