Pheelz earns his first gold certification in the United States

Nigerian music star Pheelz has achieved a career milestone as his 2022 hit single 'Finesse' featuring BNXN received a Gold certification in the United States from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).





This marks Pheelz’s first Gold certification in America where 'Finesse' enjoyed commercial success marked by entries on the Billboard Global 200 and US Afrobeats Songs charts.



Released on March 3, 2022, 'Finesse' became an instant sensation, fueled by its infectious melodies, catchy lyrics, and a TikTok snippet that birthed the #FolakeChallenge.