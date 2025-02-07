Pheelz earns his first gold certification in the United States

Nigerian music star Pheelz has achieved a career milestone as his 2022 hit single 'Finesse' featuring BNXN received a Gold certification in the United States from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
This marks Pheelz’s first Gold certification in America where 'Finesse' enjoyed commercial success marked by entries on the Billboard Global 200 and US Afrobeats Songs charts.
Released on March 3, 2022, 'Finesse' became an instant sensation, fueled by its infectious melodies, catchy lyrics, and a TikTok snippet that birthed the #FolakeChallenge.
The track, produced by Miichkel became Pheelz's biggest crossover hit with over 180 million streams on Spotify alone. He also performed it at the Red Carpet of the 2022 BET Awards.
'Finesse' is one of the songs on his 2023 EP 'Pheelz Good' spawned the hit songs 'Electricity' featuring Davido and 'Stand By You'.
Since he kicked off his career as an artist after producing hits for Olamide, Fireboy DML, and Davido, Pheelz has become one of Afrobeats' most consistent hitmakers.
2024 was another eventful year for Pheelz who released the second installment of his 'Pheelz Good' EP. He also wrote, produced, and featured on Usher's 'Ruin' which earned him a nomination for Best Afrobeats at the 2024 MTV VMAs.