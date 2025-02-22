Orubor J shares inspiring new single ‘Hustle’

Nigerian singer Urobo J, whose real name is John Martins Orubor, has released an inspiring new single titled "Hustle."

The song embodies the themes of resilience, hard work, and determination, resonating with everyday people striving to achieve their dreams despite obstacles.

According to Urobo J, Hustle is more than just a song—it's a personal reflection of his journey in the music industry and life. He shares that the lyrics are drawn from real-life experiences, emphasising the struggles and triumphs of those who refuse to give up.

With uplifting beats and powerful storytelling, Hustle is meant to serve as motivation for listeners, encouraging them to stay focused and persistent.

The track was mixed and mastered by renowned sound engineer Swaps, known for his work with top Nigerian artists. With Swaps' expertise, Hustle boasts a polished sound that blends Afrobeat influences with an emotional and energetic delivery.

Since its release, the song has been gaining traction among fans and music lovers, with many praising its relatable message and catchy production. As Urobo J continues to carve a name for himself in the industry, Hustle stands as a testament to his dedication and passion for music.

