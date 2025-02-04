OdumodubBlvck recalls how Davido & Wizkid assisted in his rise

The rapper revealed that in the early days of his mainstream rise, Wizkid was the first big star to share his music. "In Nigeria, Wizkid was the first major artist to post my music. He posted picanto...Then after I dropped 'Declan Rice', he posted the song and there's also a video of him vibing to the song". Wizkid's post would drive mass attention to OdumoduBlvck's music and the rapper quickly rose from relative obscurity to stardom as 'Declan Rice' named after the England and Arsenal football star became an instant hit.

On the role Davido played in the early days of his career, OdumoduBlvck said the five-time Grammy nominee chose to help him when he didn't have to.



"David (Davido) is someone who helped me when he didn't need to. So there's no way I will say anything bad about him even if I have the chance to".



In the interview, the rapper addressed speculations that he was unhappy not to have been featured on Wizkid's last album 'Morayo'. OdumodubBlvck said it would be ridiculous to be angry that he didn't make another artist's album, especially a star like Wizkid who has contributed to his success.



Since gaining mainstream success in 2023, OdumodubBlvck has risen to the summit of the Nigerian music industry, becoming one of the most prolific hitmakers.



His album 'EZIOKWU' enjoyed massively commercial success which helped it to become one of the most successful Nigerian hip hop albums of the digital era.



The rapper is set to release a new album in 2025 titled 'Industry Machine'.