No Nigerian rapper should be compared to MI Abaga: Phenom

Acclaimed lyricist Phenom has weighed in on the incessant comparison between MI Abaga and other Nigerian rappers.

In a recent post, Phenom stated that no Nigerian rapper should be compared to hip hop icon MI Abaga.



His comment is a reaction to a post by a hip hop blog comparing who is the rapper with the most hits between MI Abaga and Vector.

In another post, Phenom argued that the only rapper who could be compared to MI in terms of hit songs is his fellow former Chocolate City signee and hitmaker Ice Prince.

While Phenom's statement is be the subject of further dispute as his typical with matters of who is the better hip hop act, it reflects the high esteem in which MI Abaga is held in Nigerian music.

Since announsing himself on the mainstream in 2008 with his acclaimed debut album 'Talk ABout It,' MI Abaga has gone on to enjoy a successful career that has made him one of Nigeria's greatest rappers and musicians of the 21st century.

The rapper has several hit records to his credit including 'Action Film' with Brymo, 'Anoti' featuring Gabriel, 'One Naira' featuring Waje, and 'Number 1' featuring Flavour, among several others.

Phenom is not the only rapper to refer to MI Abaga as the greatest Nigerian hip hop act. His former Choc Boiz members Ice Prince and Jesse Jagz have both called him the greatest Nigerian rapper.