MAE announces expansion; offering Label services to all entertainers

Global music management consultancy, MAE, launches its label service offering, extending its stellar expertise beyond music artists and labels to cater to all types of entertainers.

Renowned as a powerhouse in talent management services, MAE successfully led campaigns for notable artists and labels including AWAL, Bella Shmurda, Bien, Bob Marley, Island Records, Oxlade, Sony Music, Universal Music, YouTube Music, and more.

With this new venture, the consultancy now provides tailored services to established and rising talent in the entertainment industry. MAE commemorates its expansion with flagship campaigns for veteran actress Osas Ighodaro; kicking off with her first appearance at Milan and Paris Fashion Week.

She's spearheading a strategic European publicity campaign for celebrated actress and producer Kemi “Lala” Akindoju to amplify her global influence; whilst leading media promotional tours for Africa’s most prolific travel content curator Tayo Aina and Nigeria’s brightest comedian Layi Wasabi.

With a proven track record and innovative strategies, MAE delivers exceptional services across Artist Development, A&R, Branding, Consultancy, Data Insight and Analytics, Product Management, Project Activation, Project Management, and Tour Management.

These label services offer entertainers more creative freedom and ownership of their work, while still providing the essential resources and support typically associated with traditional labels.

By offering flexibility and control, label services empower artists to take charge of their careers and realise their full potential in the entertainment industry.

In 2025, MAE looks forward to bolstering its roster of entertainers, building strategic partnerships, fostering community, curating culture, and transforming the way the world consumes media from Africa and the Diaspora.

ABOUT MAE MAE Management Consultancy Group (‘MAE’) is a boutique consultancy that specialises in delivering label services for entertainers from Africa and the Diaspora.

With a mission to “Amplify the artist and magnify the sound”, this premium international team seamlessly applies efficient, effective, and impactful strategies across Artist Development, A&R, Branding, Consultancy, Data Insight and Analytics, Product Management, Project Activation, Project Management, and Tour Management.

With a global team of seasoned professionals, MAE offers stellar services with measurable results. Founded in July 2019, MAE focuses on the sole goal of increasing the awareness of entertainers’ brands and improving the visibility of their products with distinction, integrity, and purpose.

MAE's extensive portfolio features collaborations with artists and labels such as AWAL, Bella Shmurda, Bien, Bob Marley, Island Records, Oxlade, Sony Music, Universal Music, YouTube Music, and more. Beyond traditional music management, the consultancy group has expanded its offerings to serve a diverse range of entertainers.

Guided by a commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of the African music scene and its global resonance, MAE redefines the boundaries of music management and label services.

By building meaningful connections between entertainers and their audiences, MAE positions itself as a leader in empowering artists to achieve their fullest potential on a global stage.