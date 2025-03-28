Kizz Daniel announces new date for his highly anticipated project 'Uncle K'

Nigerian hitmaker Kizz Daniel has announced the new release date for his keenly expected EP 'Uncle K.'

The project, which was earlier scheduled for release on November 29, 2024, is now set for May 24, 2025, as revealed by the award-winning star on his Instagram page.

The EP is expected to feature guest verses from Phyno, Runtown, and Victony as the singer gears up to deliver another hit-filled project.

The EP comes off the back of his recent release ‘Pano tona’ featuring Adekunle Gold.

In 2024, the hitmaker took to social media to declare his desire to collaborate more, as he was tired of releasing solo hits. This informs the guest appearances on his upcoming project.

'Uncle K' is his second EP of 2024 after 'TZA' which delivered the hit records 'Twe Twe' and 'Showa' which reached the summit of TurnTable Top 100.

The EP will be part of his ‘Vado at 10’ celebration where he will mark his success as one of Afrobeats' biggest stars.

In his over a decade run in the mainstream that kicked off with his smash hit single 'Woju,' Kizz Daniel has become one of Afrobeats most illustrious hitmakers.