Kanye West says he hates Kendrick Lamar's hit song 'Not Like Us'

In a post on his X page, Kanye West revealed his strong dislike for Kendrick Lamar's hit record 'Not Like Us'.

The comment comes amid a flurry of posts from Kanye West who continues to have his say over the state of the music industry and his relationship with several artists.

The 24-time Grammy rapper recently shared that he doesn't enjoy listening to Kendrick Lamar after the Compton rapper was featured on Playboi Carti's latest album.



"I didn't need to hear Kendrick on this track," West said on the song.

Kanye West's latest post is in line with the recent position he has taken on the Kendrick Vs Drake beef which has been described as the greatest in American hip-hop history.

Kanye West who himself has had a long on-and-off beef with Drake admitted that he was jealous of the Canadian rapper.

He also confessed that he loves the Canadian rapper and requested that he speak at his funeral.

Not many will agree with Kanye West's position on the hit song that landed the heaviest blow during the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

The song earned Lamar 5 awards at the 67th Grammys and he also performed it at his record-breaking 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.

The song has become the subject of a lawsuit as Drake instituted an action against Universal Music for failing to stop the release of a song that falsely claimed he is a pedophile.