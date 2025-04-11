Johnny Drille teams up with Fireboy for new single 'Angelina'

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer Johnny Drille has teamed up with Fireboy DML for a new single titled 'Angelina,' featuring singer-songwriter Fireboy DML.

This marks his first drop since 'Hard Guy Confessions,' his collaboration EP with Mavin magnate and renowned producer Don Jazzy .

Johnny Drille’s 'Angelina' is an enlivening love song replete with heavenly harmonies layered over a captivating Afrobeats instrumental produced by Blaise Beatz.

'Angelina' is a lyrical masterpiece bolstered by the vocal talents of the two artists, creating the perfect romantic symphony.

Since his activation, Johnny Drille has released three projects, including his debut album 'Before We Fall Asleep.'

'Before We Fall Asleep' earned him an AEUSA Award nomination for Album of the year.

His hit collaboration with Don Jazzy 'How Are You My Friend,' off his acclaimed EP 'Home' enjoyed huge commercial success across streaming platforms and on social media, where it went viral.

Johnny Drille has been nominated for over 15 Headies Awards, including Best Vocal Performance (Male), Best Alternative Song, and Best R&B Song.

Johnny Drille has gained recognition not just for his reputation as a musical outlier but for his masterful technical skills.

A truly well-rounded artist, Johnny Drille has garnered several accolades for his work as a producer and engineer, bringing home the award for Producer of the Year at the Beatz Awards.

His long-running Johnny’s Room Live will be coming to four cities in the UK starting in April 2025 as part of his UK Tour.