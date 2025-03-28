Joeboy celebrates the good life on his third album 'Viva Lavida'

Released on March 28, 2025, Joeboy's third album 'Viva Lavida' reinforces his status as one of Afrobeats' most exciting hitmakers who crafts industrous love tunes.



Ahead of the album, the hitmaker recently released the singles 'SMH' in partnership with long-term collaborator Tempoe and 'Taxi Driver'.

Speaking on the album, Joeboy shares that there's a lot of negativity in the world right now, and he wants to be a source of positivity.



"I feel like there’s so much negativity in the world. Everybody's trying to be toxic, everybody's trying to huff and puff. I just want to be that source of positivity, and that's my message, that's my motto."

On the various sounds to expect from his album, Joeboy revealed that his time on the road has exposed him to different exciting sounds that combine to inspire the project.

"I get to travel a lot. I get exposed to so many different ideas and different cultures - and it's only right that I let those cultures influence me in a positive way."

The 13-track album features guest appearances from Olamide, Elena Dara, Wizard Chan, and Qing Madi, whom he featured on his hit single 'Adenuga,' which was one of the notable collaborations of 2024.