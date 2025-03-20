Humanity will simply not exist without women, hence their ultimate importance to mankind.

Women's invaluable qualities have formed a large theme in Nigerian music, with artists constantly crafting songs that capture their allure, strength, and uniqueness.

Whether it’s their beauty that comes in all forms or their resilience to brace every challenge, several Nigerian songs have documented the wonder of women.

In marking International Women’s Month, here are 7 songs that celebrate women.

1. Ayra Starr feat Aniita & Coco Jones - Woman Commando

Women are nature’s most enthralling special force unit.



On her celebrated sophomore album ‘The Year I Turned 21,’ assembled a team of global stars to craft a record that celebrates the beauty and strength of women.

2. Simi - Woman

“Nobody be like woman,” Simi sings in her hit single and her words couldn't have been more true. There’s no one like a woman.



Women are special in every way and Simi reminds us that these defining qualities should always be celebrated.

3. Asa - So Beautiful

The beauty of women cannot be overemphasised. In all colours, shapes, and figures, the beauty of a woman shines and enhances as she ages.



In her classic record, Asa pays tribute to women through the lens of the selfless and valuable sacrifices of a mother.

4. Waje Feat Muna - So Inspired

The idea that the place of a woman is behind the scenes where they are relegated to roles that demand for them to sometimes be heard but not seen is one of the several challenges confronting women. On 'So Inspired', Waje tells the story of these challenges and how she refuses to be seen as an inferior being, insisting that no man has the right to disrespect her for being a woman.

5. Davido - Wonder Woman

Davido's 'Wonder Woman' is a captivating celebratory song that captures the ingenuity of women to excel and shine in any field of their choosing.

6. Wande Coal - Superwoman

To love a woman and be loved in return is a blessing that cannot be quantified. Wande Coal succinctly captures this in his breathtaking song 'Super Woman' which narrates the beauty and wonder of a woman.

Omawumi - 'The Best You Can Be'