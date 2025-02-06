Inside Outsydah's colourful world of enchanting Afro-House music

If there's a notable denominator in African music, it's the drums that embody the soul that drives the vibrant creativity and ingenuity of the continent's music stars.

Outsydah is one of the stars taking from different parts of the continent and creatively interpreting it with her vibrant vision.





By combining the versatile and catchy element of African drums with the electrifying vibes of House music, the rising star is contributing to the storied Afro-House sound that is exporting the best of African music. Born Omowunmi Foluke Oduyiga, Outsydah's talent is forged through an appreciation of the rich variety of sounds within the African continent, and her Afro-House music is a tribute to these sounds which she seamlessly fuses with global elements on her new singles 'Lumora' and 'Marina'. A multi-talented singer, songwriter, and producer, Outsyder achieves a smooth blend of the famous African percussions with bold electronic elements abound in House music to create a fusion that brings two worlds together and makes them into a sonic kaleidoscope.

Her single 'Lumora' holds up her creativity as she seamlessly fuses vibrant African drums with the pulsating rhythm of House music that runs across European dance floors.



Like famous House DJs whose industrious deployment of electronic music shapes parties globally, Outsydah is bringing her unique interpretation to the global dancefloor by infusing her heritage. The opening drums of 'Lumora' are a nod to the drum patterns that define South African Kwaito music and shape the speaker-rattling Amapiano sounds.





As the song progresses the keys and synths add melodies that ensure creativity continuity while the drums take a trip across the African continent.