Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Home

Tyla, Taylor Swift, Shaboozey win 2025 iHeartRadio Music Award

18 March 2025 at 11:48
Tyla, Taylor Swift, Shaboozey win 2025 iHeartRadio Music Award
Tyla, Taylor Swift, Shaboozey win 2025 iHeartRadio Music Award
  • Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstars Burna Boy, Tems, Lojay, and Davido were all nominated for the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Davido and Lojay were nominated for Best R&B Song for their contribution to Chris Brown's 'Sensational'. Also nominated in the category is South African star Tyla for her smash hit 'Water'.

Grammy winners Burna Boy and Tems were nominated in the World Artist of the Year category. The Nigerian superstars were edged out by Tyla who led the African contingent with three nominations.


The award ceremony was held Monday, March 17 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

See the full winners list below.

Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

“Beautiful Things”- Benson Boone

Best Collaboration

“Die With a Smile”- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Producer of the Year

Julian Bunetta

Songwriter of the Year

Amy Allen

Pop Song of the Year

“Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter

Pop Artist of the Year

Sabrina Carpenter

Best New Artist (Pop)

Teddy Swims

Country Song of the Year

“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

Country Artist of the Year

Jelly Roll

Best New Artist (Country)

Shaboozey

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

“Not Like Us”- Kendrick Lamar

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

GloRilla

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)

BossMan Dlow

R&B Song of the Year

“Made for Me”- Muni Long

R&B Artist of the Year

SZA

Best New Artist (R&B)

4Batz

Alternative Song of the Year

“Too Sweet”- Hozier

Alternative Artist of the Year

Green Day

Best New Artist (Alt and Rock)

Fontaines D.C.

Rock Song of the Year

“A Symptom of Being Human” Shinedown

Rock Artist of the Year

Shinedown

Dance Song of the Year

“360” – Charli xcx

Dance Artist of the Year

David Guetta

Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year

“Perro Negro”- Bad Bunny featuring FEID

Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year

FEID

Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban)

Kapo

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

“Alch Si” Grupo Frontera and Carin León

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Peso Pluma

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican)

Xavi

K-pop Artist of the Year

ATEEZ

K-pop Song of the Year

“Who”- Jimin

Best New Artist (K-pop)

ILLIT

World Artist of the Year

Tyla

Favorite Soundtrack

Wicked

Favorite Broadway Debut

Rachel ZeglerRomeo + Julie

Favorite K-pop Dance Challenge

“GGUM”- Yeonjun (TXT)

Favorite Surprise Guest

Taylor Swift bringing out Travis Kelce

Favorite Tour Tradition

Taylor Swift Surprise songs

Best Lyrics

“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

Best Music Video

“Fortnight”- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

Favorite Tour Style

Taylor SwiftThe Eras Tour

Favorite Tour Photographer

Alfredo Flores – Sabrina Carpenter

Favorite On Screen

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) (Taylor Swift)

Album of the Year

Hit Me Hard and Soft - Billie Eilish

Pop Album of the Year

The Tortured Poets Department - Taylor Swift

Alternative Album of the Year

Clancy - twenty one pilots

Rock Album of the Year

From Zero - Linkin Park

Country Album of the Year

F-1 Trillion - Post Malone

Dance Album of the Year

brat - Charli xcx

K-Pop Album of the Year

Ate - Stray Kids

Hip-hop Album of the Year

We Don’t Trust You - Future & Metro Boomin

R&B Album of the Year

Coming Home - Usher

Latin Pop/Urban Album of the Year

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran - Shakira

Regional Mexican Album of the Year

Éxodo - Peso Pluma

Tour of the Century

Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour

Icon Award

Mariah Carey

Innovator Award

Lady Gaga

Label of the Year

Republic Records

Landmark Award

Nelly

Breakthrough Award

Gracie Abrams

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.

  • Adeayo Adebiyi
Next Article