Nigerian superstars Burna Boy , Tems , Lojay, and Davido were all nominated for the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Davido and Lojay were nominated for Best R&B Song for their contribution to Chris Brown 's 'Sensational' . Also nominated in the category is South African star Tyla for her smash hit 'Water'.

Grammy winners Burna Boy and Tems were nominated in the World Artist of the Year category. The Nigerian superstars were edged out by Tyla who led the African contingent with three nominations.