'I Dream In Color': Magixx focuses on artistry at the expense of utility [Review]

Magixx's breakout single 'Love Don't Cost A Dime' presents him as a musician whose yearning melodies, intimate lyrics, and soulfulness delivers heart melting records that offers more than just a good time. While his music holds unmistakable talent, its utility has fallen short of what would be expected from a popstar playing in a market where the ability to attract mass attention is premium currency . On his debut LP 'I Dream In Color', Magixx appears focused on showcasing the depth of the peculairity that shapes his artistry and journey without much attention to the utility of the music. The result is a combination of good songs that bands well, yet none having the edge required to stand out and secure the commercial moment he requires.

Magixx's melodies are his strongest suit, and he relies on them to convey the emotions behind his art. His warm melodies find suitable accommodation in mid-tempo production and heartfelt lyrics that offer listeners a seat in his theatre of the After two successive EPs in 2021 and 2022 , Magixx released a handful of singles in 2023 and 2024. The paltry return he got from this effort isn't lost on the 25-year-old singer who speaks to this in the opening track 'Consistency' where he has a word for his doubters.





The gratitude and understanding of self Magixx conveyed through his emotive mid-tempo melodies set the tone for the 13-track album.

On 'Ori' Magixx echoes his individuality by insisting on chasing his dream the way he sees fit while using Yoruba folk music to craft a hook where he proclaims blessings on himself. 'With You' is the a testament of the soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics which shapes Magixx's artistry. And though Magixx found some Dancehall pockets, the track tows the same path as the bulk of the album which makes it quality lost on listeners.

While the Afrobeats production and log drum fusion caught some pace on 'Alchl,' his flows keep it grounded in familiar territory. Writing isn't a problem for Magixx, who again poignantly shares a story of unrequited love and reliance on liquor.





However, his desire to work a thin line when it comes to his melodies thoroughly reduces the utility.

This monotony is the story of the ballad 'Winter & Summer' where he again gets up close and personal in a moving story of unrequited love.





On 'Okay' where he lets listeners in on the personal struggles of a star whose humanity appears lost on an audience constantly asking for more, his emotive melodies do all the work.

Magixxx's debut album follows the same sonic path that helped it achieve coherence and identity but thoroughly reduced its utility. By the seventh track 'Eleven', the album was yet to jerk into life with listeners having to make do with his melodies, which didn't hit new heights whether in notes, pockets, or range. The album's notable variety comes courtesy of hip hop star Jeriq , whose Igbo baritone bars add some spice to the gyration track 'Vibration'.





For the bulk of the album, Magixx interprets all his genre exploration in linear flowing R&B context, such as he did on the highlife-inspired 'Sexy Lady' and Konto bounce-infused 'Sempe'.

The sonic coherence the album achieves is in line with the motif of personal struggle, understanding of self, and self believe that runs through the album, especially succinctly captured in the last two tracks 'Konibaje' and 'Vision'. However, this sonic and thematic coherence comes at the expense of the much-needed dynamism and range needed to improve its utility. For the most part, Magixx sings emotively and writes passionately, as is now becoming typical of his artistry. The album has good tracks such as the pre released singles 'Bad Decisions & Foreplay' and 'Okay' and new additions such as 'With You' and 'Vision'.





However, as singles, they don't park a dynamic melody that offers something new, especially since they are already lacking in the reliability of indigenous language and vernacular that plays a major factor in commerciality in Afropop .

With 'I Dream Of Color,' Magixx makes an album that showcases his artistry. He flaunts his impressive emotive melodies and quality penmanship, but that's mostly all he does. He fails to show the range, dynamism, and ambition of a pop star.





This is a good album that doesn't look like it has enough to do what it needs to do for his career.



Perhaps as a 6 track EP, the monotony would have been less evident. However, as a 13 track album, there are just not enough high points and vibrant punctuations to break the sonic linearity.

For a Pop act who hasn't cultivated the intimate following required to thrive away from the mainstream, Magixx needs music that attracts the mass audience to achieve the commerciality to propel his career. Except, of course, he and Mavin Records have defined what success means to them.