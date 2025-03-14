I am the new Olamide Baddo - OdumoduBlvck

Award-winning rapper OdumoduBlvck has described himself as the new Olamide Baddo.



He made this assertion in a post on his X page on March 14, 2025, hours after his latest guest appearance on Wizard Chan's new song 'Flako'.



His claim is likely motivated by his rising profile as Nigeria's most prolific rapper whose guest appearances have propelled songs to hit status akin to the star-making power for iconic rapper Olamide Baddo.

OdumoduBlvck's status as a successful rapper was recently captured by his 8 nominations for the upcoming 17th Headies awards.





The rapper is having a busy 2025 as he has released a couple of singles ahead of the impending arrival of his new album titled 'The Machine'.

OdumoduBlvck recently released the single 'Pity this Boy' featuring Victony, which has enjoyed success on streaming platforms and social media.

OdumoduBlvck also recently released the joint project 'Nothing Change' with his crew Antiworld Gangsters, on which Olamide appeared on the song 'Jegede'.

Since announcing himself in the mainstream with his hit song 'Picanto' featuring Zlatan, OdumoduBlvck has enjoyed a speedy ascension to stardom.

His hit single 'Declan Rice' named after the England football star enjoyed international acclaim and was used to unveil the player after he became Arsenal's record-breaking signing.

His success brought him the attention of global hip-hop stars, including Skepta, Stormzy, and Rick Ross, who have all hailed him for his unique sound.





With his upcoming album, the rapper will be aiming to improve on the record of his 2023 project 'Eziokwu' which is one of the most successful rap albums in the streaming era of Nigerian music.