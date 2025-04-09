Hitmaking rapper OdumoduBlvck wins Leadership Artist of the Year prize

In another notable feat, hit-making rapper OdumoduBlvck has been awarded the Leadership Newspaper's Artist of the Year prize for 2024.

The award comes after what was a landmark 2024 for the rapper, who continued to enjoy commercial success that has positioned him as the leading hip hop act on the continent.

The rapper was accompanied to the event by his mother and his Anti-World gangster crew, with whom he released a joint album in 2024.

OdumoduBlvck's Artist of the Year winning feat comes weeks after he released a surprise project titled 'The Machine Is Coming' which is a precursor to his highly anticipated album 'Industry Machine'.

The 16-track project features guest appearances from Victony, Rondodasoa, Shallipopi, BOJ & more.

Also on the project is the previously released single 'Pity This Boy' featuring Victony which enjoyed commercial success and has garnered 17 million Spotify streams.

This project ODUMODUBLVCK calls a mixtape is a follow up on his 2023 project 'Eziokwu' which spawned the hit records 'Blood On The Dance Floor,' 'Declan Rice,' 'Wotowoto Seasoning,' and 'Dog Eat Dog II'.

Since breaking into the mainstream with his hit single 'Picanto,' ODUMODUBLVCK has become one of the most sought-after Nigerian musicians and the most prominent rapper in Africa.



His music has earned him praise from global hip-hop stars Stormzy, Skepta, and Rick Ross.