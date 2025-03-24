Headies reschedules upcoming 17th edition due to unforeseen circumstances

In a new development, the Headies Academy has rescheduled the date for the upcoming 17th edition over what it describes as unforeseen circumstances.

In the post shared on the Headies official social media pages on March 22, the Academy claimed the decision was arrived at in a bid to give stakeholders a befitting ceremony.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, we regret to announce that the 17th Headies has been rescheduled from April 5th to Sunday, April 27th, 2025.



We understand that many of you may have already made arrangements for the original date, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Please know that our commitment to delivering an exceptional experience at The Headies remains unwavering.



We are excited to bring you an unforgettable evening of music, glamour, and excitement on April 27th. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation."

The 17th Headies earlier scheduled for April 5th will now be held on April 27th as the award ceremony will be returning to Nigeria after two editions in the United States.

The nominations for the upcoming 17th Headies awards were earlier revealed with Rema, OdumoduBlvck, Rema, Tems, and Ayra Starr leading the list.

The nominations list has also generated reactons after notable omissions and the Headies also appearing to flout its own guidelines by nomimating ineligible materials.

In a recent interview, the Headies Executive Producer Mr. Ayo Animashaun decried the dwindling support the award has received as he highlighted that the Grammy was now more popular in Nigeria.