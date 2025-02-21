Grammy nominee Lojay returns wih new single ‘Somebody Like You’

Internationally Afrobeats singer-songwriter Lojay is back with a brand-new single, ‘Somebody Like You’.
The song is produced by iconic music producer and musician Sarz who delivers a laidback jam that combines easygoing chords, infectious percussion, and Lojay’s signature smooth vocals as he muses over the ideal love.
On ‘Somebody Like You’, Lojay delivers a heartfelt narrative that explores the themes of love, heartbreak, and healing.
With catchy lyrics, the song captures the essence of longing and hope. The dreamy production - crafted by longtime collaborator Sarz - paired with Lojay’s emotive vocals, creates a seamless blend of introspection and groove.
The single sets the pace of Lojay's highly anticipated debut LP 'Lagosians' set for release later in 2025.
Speaking on his new single Lojay said:
“‘Somebody Like You’ tells a story of hope. The hope of healing and finding love again even in the darkest moments. This is one song I really enjoyed writing because it paints a picture of love, heartbreak, and healing in less than three minutes on an infectious instrumental.”
The release of ‘Somebody Like You’ comes hot on the heels of Lojay’s recent nomination for ‘Sensational’ at the 67th Grammys alongside global superstars Chris Brown and Davido. The song was shortlisted for the Best African Music Performance prize thus earning Lojay his first nod.
The song which enjoyed commercial success in the United States also earned Lojay the 2024 NAACP Award for Best Contemporary Duo Performance and his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100.