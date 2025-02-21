Grammy nominee Lojay returns wih new single ‘Somebody Like You’

Internationally Afrobeats singer-songwriter Lojay is back with a brand-new single, ‘Somebody Like You’.





The song is produced by iconic music producer and musician Sarz who delivers a laidback jam that combines easygoing chords, infectious percussion, and Lojay’s signature smooth vocals as he muses over the ideal love.



On ‘Somebody Like You’, Lojay delivers a heartfelt narrative that explores the themes of love, heartbreak, and healing.





With catchy lyrics, the song captures the essence of longing and hope. The dreamy production - crafted by longtime collaborator Sarz - paired with Lojay’s emotive vocals, creates a seamless blend of introspection and groove.





The single sets the pace of Lojay's highly anticipated debut LP 'Lagosians' set for release later in 2025.