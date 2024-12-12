Google connects fashion and lifestyle in colourful end of the year event

The event aimed to connect culture, lifestyle, and expression by showcasing the top searches in Nigeria for 2024 through the medium of fashion.

The event was hosted by designer and fashion icon, Mai Atafo, and featured renowned stylist Tosin Ogundadegbe, also known as The Style Infidel.

This innovative approach was chosen to create an experience that deeply resonated with Nigerians, as explained by Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Google’s West Africa Communications Manager: "Fashion was the perfect medium because it mirrors our bold, expressive, and colourful culture. By partnering with The Style Infidel, Ethnik Africa, and other designers, we’re transforming search trends into wearable art that tells a story."

Other notable designers at the event include Ethnik Africa, Gbemisoke Shoes, Nack Apparel, Kings & Consort, and RebelByGracie, who showcased their creative styles, engaging guests with their interpretations of the year's top searches.

Each collection reflected a specific category from the Year in Search list, translating trends into captivating runway pieces. For example, the 'Legacy' collection, featuring elegant black ensembles, paid tribute to prominent figures who passed away in 2024, aligning with the "Loss" category on the search list.

Fast-rising music star Taves performed at the event that had in attendance prominent figures in the entertainment and fashion industries, including model and fitness expert Okusaga Adeoluwa (Saga), actor and singer Elozonam, award-winning actor and comedian Layi Wasabi, and actor, entrepreneur, and influencer Tomike Adeoye.

Some of the top highlights from the trending list for 2024 included the US elections, the new national anthem, the national grid, and the minimum wage in the news category.