New national anthem, Rema's 'Ozeba' among the most searched song lyrics of 2024

Google has released the most searched song lyrics of 2024.

Brown Joel, Boy Pee, and Hyce's 'Ogechi' tops the list of the most searched song lyrics of 2024 in Nigeria after curious listeners made efforts to learn the catchy song.

Released in May 2024, the song which started gaining attention in Eastern Nigeria, quickly went viral on TikTok before becoming a mainstream hit single.

'Ozeba' released as one of the songs on Rema's sophomore album 'HEIS' is the second most searched lyrics.



The song quickly became one of the fans' favourites on the album as its catchy up-tempo production, breathless delivery, and vibrant street elements captivated listeners.

Other song lyrics in the top 10 include 'Omemma' by Gospel act Chandler Moore, Kizz Daniel's 'Marhaba', and Ayra Starr's 'Comma'.



Late American rapper Xxxtentacion is the only non-Nigerian in the top 10. Nigerians also searched for the lyrics of the new national anthem so much that it made the list.



Top 10 most searched song lyrics of 2024 in Nigeria