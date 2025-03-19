Genevieve, Omotola, Patience Ozokwor, and other famous female muse in Afrobeats

Women and their many captivating characteristics form a big part of the talking points for Nigerian artists.

When these music stars choose to emphasise the beauty, allure, and even the dark side of their love interests, they often allude to famous screen goddesses, era-defining sex symbols, and household celebrities.

The beauty of movie stars Omotola Jalade and Genevieve Nnaji have been used as the litmus test for compelling damsels in Nigerian pop music.

Similarly, the nerve-chilling villainy of screen icon Patience Ozokwor has been alluded to in several Afrobeats songs.

As we celebrate the 2025 International Women's Month here are some of the famous female muse in Nigerian music.

1. Agbani Darego

Beauty Queen Agbani Darego put Nigeria on the map when she won the Miss World Pageant in 2001.



Since then, she has continued to be celebrated by Nigerian musicians who refer to her beauty as the ultimate benchmark.



Olamide, Wande Coal, Kel P are some of the artists who have name-dropped her in their songs. Lil Kesh also named a song after her.

2. Omotola Jalade Ekehinde

"Fine like Omotola" is a recurring line in Afrobeats where several stars have held up her beauty as a standard.



Among the many songs in which she has been named dropped include Burna Boy's 'Omo' and 1da Banton's 'Omotola'.

3. Genevieve Nnaji

Genevieve Nnaji's shining dark skin has blown away a generation of Nigerian movie fans who have continued to celebrate her beauty and class through music.

An iconic song that soundtracks Genevieve Nnaji's influence as a muse in Nigerian music is Dbanj's 'Fall In Love' where she was the subject of his interest and appeared in the iconic music video.

4. Onyeka Onwenu

The iconic singer Onyeka Onwenu played a major role in the commercial success of Nigerian music across the 80s and 90s.

Burna Boy paid homage to the late icon in his song 'Onyeka' released as one of the tracks of his Grammy-winning album 'Twice As Tall'.

5. Patience Ozokwor

The Famous Mama G has held it down for decades as a movie icon where she made a name for herself as one of Nollywood's greatest villains.

Her impact also across the music industry where she delivered a successful album and also became a popular muse for a generation of musicians.

Rema alluded to her in his hit single 'Woman' when he wanted to paint a picture of a woman skilled in casting spells.

Fast-rising rapper Deela also named a song after the icon in a bid to tell a story of a woman who must not be crossed.

6. Mercy Johnson

Mercy Johnson is a movie superstar and one of Nollywood's famous sex symbols. At the peak of her powers, she had the biggest stars in the continent name-dropping her in their songs.

Sarkodie famously asked for her hand in marriage in Ice Prince 'Aboki' remix in which she was also featured.



Rema also hailed her among Nigeria's sex symbols in his breakout song 'Dumebi'.

7. Funke Akindele

Box office-dominating actress Funke Akindele is a famous name in Nigerian pop culture.

Whether as her award-winning character Jennifer or as the world-famous Funke Akindele, she has been named dropped by different artists notably by Wizkid in his 2011 smash hit 'Pakurumo'.

8. Tiwa Savage