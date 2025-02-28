Elem3nta1s: The Afrobeats group fuses multiple genres to craft a global sound

Elem3nta1s, Africa's first-ever Afrobeats group, is introducing a revolutionary sound that transcends genres and connects cultures, paving the way for a fresh, exciting future in music.



With a powerful blend of Afrobeats, Pop, Rap, R&B, Reggae, Amanpiano, and more, Elem3nta1s is a Group of exceptionally talented musicians whose deep love for diverse sounds fuels their creative chemistry.





Formed in late 2023, Elem3nta1s spent the majority of 2024 refining their unique musical style and honing their collective vision.





In late 2024, they unveiled their debut single, ‘Body Riddim’ a sonic masterpiece that delivers infectious beats, rhythmic energy, and cultural fusion, signaling the arrival of a new era in global music. If you were a lover of ‘Busy Body’ by Psquare, you would definitely love Body Riddim.

The name "Elem3nta1s" was carefully chosen to symbolize the elements of nature, with each of the group's four members representing one of the four primary elements: Earth, Air, Water, and Fire.



This concept is not just a creative metaphor but a central theme that deeply influences the band's music.



Their distinct sound reflects the harmonious integration of natural elements with their diverse musical backgrounds, showcasing their individual personalities while celebrating their shared mission to connect the world through art.

ASTRO (Earth)

With her grounding presence and soulful sound, ASTRO brings the stabilizing force of Earth to the group.



Hailing from Lagos and Abuja, ASTRO is a gifted guitarist, singer, and actress whose performances evoke a deep connection to nature and human emotion.



Her music, characterized by organic melodies and heartfelt lyrics, offers a sense of stability and authenticity, drawing listeners into her powerful storytelling.

KHiiD (Air)

Representing Air, KHiiD’s ethereal, uplifting style is rooted in Afrobeats and Afro-Soul, bringing a refreshing and fluid energy to the group.



Originating from Ekiti State, KHiiD's breakout project, A KHiiD from Akure, established him as a force to be reckoned with in the music world.



His sound is marked by a sense of freedom and lightness, captivating audiences with his effortless ability to blend genres while maintaining a distinct air of originality.

Fortune Lio C (Water)

Channeling the fluidity and adaptability of Water, Fortune Lio C brings dynamic versatility to Elem3nta1s.



Known for his influence in Africa’s diverse music scene, Fortune combines the sounds of various genres, including Afrobeat and Pop, to create a musical experience that reflects Africa's rich cultural heritage.



His passion, vibrant energy, and natural charisma flow seamlessly through his performances, making him a standout figure within the group.

BOBBY THE GAMBIT (Fire)

As the embodiment of Fire, BTG brings a fierce, intense energy that sets the group’s sound ablaze.



A rapper, singer, and producer from Anambra, BTG infuses his tracks with a raw, transformative energy, fusing Afrobeat with Hip-Hop in ways that are both emotionally charged and rhythmically intense.



Known for his assertive stage presence and lyrical fire, BTG’s contribution adds a bold, uncompromising edge to Elem3nta1s.

A Group Built for the Future

Together, the four members of Elem3nta1s create a vibrant sound that is as diverse as it is innovative.



Each element—Earth, Air, Water, and Fire—works in harmony to create a collective musical voice that resonates with audiences worldwide.



Their synergy blends cultural influences and modern sensibilities, forging an exciting new path for African music on the global stage. As a group, Elem3nta1s is committed to uniting people through music, using their platform to inspire, connect, and promote authenticity and artistry. Their mission is simple: to create a sound that reflects the diversity of the world, with no boundaries to the possibilities of what can be achieved when the natural elements of music and culture are combined.

Elem3nta1s is poised to break barriers and redefine what it means to be an Afrobeat group.



With their next single, ‘Mon Amour’ set to release on 14th March 2025, setting the stage for their global journey, the future looks incredibly bright for this dynamic and groundbreaking group.

Stay tuned, as Elem3nta1s continues to evolve and bring their transformative sound to the world.

For press inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact: Management@aktvtryb3.com www.aktvtryb3.com +234 (0) 907 407 6291

