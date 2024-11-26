Drake sues UMG and Spotify for unlawful pratices to promote Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'

Canadian rapper Drake is suing Universal Music Group (UMG) and Spotify.

The rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has turned a new shocking chapter. The Canadian superstar is suing his label, UMG, and global music streaming platform Spotify over what he claims to be unethical practices in promoting Kendrick's hit single, 'Not Like Us'.

In the news that broke on November 25, 2024, Drake claimed that UMG to which he is signed fired staff that were presumed to be loyal to him in an unethical move to promote Kendrick Lamar's smash hit single 'Not Like Us' which was the crowning moment in their highly publicised beef.

Drake further alleged that a whistleblower in UMG revealed that the label and Spotify used bot streams to inflate the song's number artificially on its way to becoming a mega-hit single.

According to reports in the American hip-hop media, when Drake informed Universal Music Group about his intention to bring a lawsuit against the label, he was told by the label to instead sue Kendrick Lamar. Reports also claimed that UMG told Drake that should he sue the label, they would in turn sue Kendrick Lamar for damages.



Some observers have opined that Drake's lawsuit was motivated by his anger that his label took sides against him. Others have also stated that it might be a ploy to gain a better advantage in his contract negotiations with the label with whom his last deal was worth 500 million USD.

According to Variety, UMG reacted to the lawsuit by denying any unethical actions to promote Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' which has now garnered 914 million Spotify streams.



"The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue. We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns. No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear."

Drake's lawsuit has divided opinion with some calling it a petty and desperate move motivated by his inability to accept defeat in his rap beef with Kendrick.



Other observers opined that Drake's lawsuit isn't the first in the beef since 2Pac's estate served the Canadian rapper a cease and desist notice over his use of artificial intelligence to deliver a 2Pac verse on his diss song 'Taylor Made Freestyle'. Kendrick Lamar is rumoured said to have motivated the late rapper's estate to take legal action against Drake.