Kendrick Lamar continues victory lap as he releases music video for 'Not Like Us'

In a lap victory lap of his rap beef with Drake, Kendrick Lamar has released the music video for his hit song 'Not Like Us' which put a ceremonious end to the beef.

In the video shot in his Los Angeles neighbourhood of Compton, Kendrick Lamar addressed some of Drake's claims including being a false prophet and his alleged marital issues.

Lamar's decision to shoot the video in Compton restates his status and acceptance in his hood contrary to Drake's claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also featured in the music video are his wife and kids which essentially addressed Drake's claims of marital discord.

Kendrick Lamar also recruited Dave Free as a co-director for the music video in a move that effectively mocked Drake's claims that Free fathered Lamar's kids.

'Not Like Us' continues to be a celebration of Kendrick's victory in his rap diss with Drake with the Compton rapper performing the song 5 times at a recent pop-out concert in Los Angeles.

The music video has gone viral with over 12 million views on YouTube in just 12 hours of its release. The song has set several streaming records in the United States including the biggest opening streaming day for a rap song on Spotify.

ADVERTISEMENT