Davido excites fans with performance of songs off his upcoming album '5ive'

At a pre-release album concert in New York, Davido performed songs from his soon-to-be-released fifth album, '5ive.'

The five-time Grammy nominee excited fans with a performance of some of the unreleased tracks, including his highly anticipated collaboration with Victony and Musa Keys.

Davido's pre-album release event in the US comes after he hosted an album listening party in Nigeria and appeared on Santi's live stream, where he gave details about the reason behind the title of his album.

Ahead of his upcoming album, Davido recently released a new single titled 'Be There Still,' which packs uptempo Amapiano log drum fusion and a blend of pidgin and English.

The single comes ahead of Davido's highly-anticipated fifth album, 'Five,' scheduled for release on April 18.

2025 has already gotten off to a busy start for Davido, who secured his fifth Grammy nomination at the 67th Grammys, where he got the nod for the Best African Song Performance for his part on Chris Brown's 'Sensational'.

Davido was also recently nominated in 5 categories, including the Artist of the Year at the upcoming 17th Headies, which extends his record as one of the most decorated artists in the awards history.

Ahead of the album release, Davido has released two singles 'Awuke' featuring Jamaican Dancehall sensation YG Marley, and 'Funds' featuring Chike and OdumoduBlvck.

In the social media post announcing his next album, the hitmaker described it as one straight from the heart.

'5ive' is also expected to feature a collaboration with Nigerian superstar Omah Lay, who, in an interview, revealed that the song is a perfect partnership.