Celebrating 10 years of Olamide & Phyno '2 Kings' [Afrobeats Throwback]

On April 1, 2025, Olamide and Phyno cemented their era-defining friendship with the joint album '2 Kings,' which celebrates their status as hip hop royalties flying the flags of the Nigerian East and West coasts.

On this week's Afrobeats Throwback, we revisit the landmark album.

The album inspired by years of brotherhood and dominance showcased the chemistry and talent of both stars who combined hard-hitting hip-hop cuts with the Afropop-infused records that propelled them to superstardom.

Through hard hitting hip hop cuts, Olamide and Phyno displayed their rap credential by emphasing that indigenous rappers can flow just as good as the English-speaking rappers favoured by purists.

The opening track 'Cypher' had both stars taking turns thumping their chests as they announced the takeover of two Kings who have combined resources to wage war, dominate, and conquer.

Their synergy shines on the boom pap baseline of 'Koba Koba' where Olamide's vocal manipulation and delivery mirrors that of American hip hop artist Lil Wayne.

The two Kings pray for divine guidance while restating their supremacy and ambition on production that reflects the American hip hop scene of that era.

'Nobody's Fault' was more of a Kanye West-type production as Olamide and Phyno celebrate their success and dominance while telling off detractors, purists, and their peers with the swaggering confidence of rappers who have listeners eating from their palms.

Predictably, 'Ladi,' the biggest hit from the album, is an Afropop-infused record whose vulgarity leaves little to the imaginable.

The drums, perfectly placed shakers, catchy flows, and a chorus from the red-hot Lil Kesh combined to deliver a smash hit.

The album's second hit 'Confam ni' comes courtesy of a collaboration with Wizkid, which showcases Olamide and Phyno's status as superstars operating at a level where they can call on their pop counterparts.

The 2 Kings showed their range through an exploration of the Galala/Konto sound on 'Une' where Phyno showcases the range that puts him in a class of his own.

They switch to Reggae on 'Real Nigga' where they hold up their street credibility as men of means who know how to give ladies a good time.

'2 Kings' documents Olamide and Phyno's status as superstars, elevating the commerciality of Nigerian hip hop.

The album also brought together talented producers Pheelz and Young Jonn from Olamide's YBNL and Major Bankz, who's the man behind some of Phyno's biggest hits.

Olamide's signee Lil Kesh flaunts his hitmaking credentials 'Ladi' while the delectably talented singer Stormrex showcased her captivating fusion of Igbo music and Afropop on 'Carry Me Go'.

Ultimately, '2 Kings,' is more than a declaration of status and dominance. For Olamide and Phyno, it's for the kids in the inner cities to whom little is given.