Burna Boy teases new song, deletes all Instagram posts ahead of his next album

As part of the preparation for the release of his next album Grammy winner Burna Boy has teased a new single and taken down all the posts on his carefully curated IG page.
On February 18, 2025, the hitmaker shared the video teaser for a new song that is expected to be the next single off his highly anticipated eighth album 'No Sign of Weakness'.
The clip is now the only post on Burna's feed as he appears to be cleaning up his Instagram account ahead of the album.
The act of leaning up their Instagram page ahead of new releases is a common practice among Nigerian artists with Wizkid, Asake, and Seyi Vibez all recently deleting all posts before their new projects.
The album has been preceded by the singles 'Higher' which was nominated for the Best African Song Performance at the 67th Grammys and 'Bundle By Bundle' released in December 2024.
The hitmaker recently made history by becoming the first artist to cover Billboard France Magazine. In the interview, the multi-award-winning star spoke on the global success of Nigerian music and his role as a major player.
With his upcoming album, Burna Boy will be aiming to continue his remarkable commercial run that has seen all of his last four albums earn Grammy nominations.
He's also the first Nigerian artist to have three albums surpass 500 million Spotify streams.