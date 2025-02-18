Burna Boy earns new certification in the United States

The song is one of the standout tracks on the compilation album that also had guest appearances from Nigerian superstars Rema and Fireboy . 'Alone' was nominated for Best Global Song Performance at the 2023 Grammys and it has garnered 164 million Spotify streams making it the second most streamed song on the album behind Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'.

The song becomes Burna Boy's sixth RIAA certification and fourth solo plaque as he continues to reinforce himself as one of Africa's leading global stars.





The 10-time Grammy nominee is gearing up for a busy 2025 where he's expected to release his eighth album 'No Sign of Weakness'.





The album has been preceded by the singles 'Higher' which was nominated for the Best African Song Performance at the 67th Grammys and 'Bundle By Bundle' released in December 2024.





The hitmaker recently made history by becoming the first artist to cover Billboard France Magazine. In the interview, the multi-award-winning star spoke on the global success of Nigerian music and his role as a major player.





With his upcoming album, Burna Boy will be aiming to continue his remarkable commercial run that has seen all of his last four albums earn Grammy nominations.





He's also the first Nigerian artist to have three albums surpass 500 million Spotify streams.