Ayra Starr makes history as she wins Best International Act at the 2025 MOBO Awards

Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr won two awards at the 2025 MOBO Awards, which was held in Newcastle, United Kingdom.
The singer won the prize for Best International Act thus becoming the first African female artist to win the award. She also joins Wizkid and Burna Boy as the Nigerian artists to have won the prestigious British award.
She fend off competition from American megastars Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar after their recent exploits at the 67th Grammys. The nominations list also featured Nigerian superstars Asake and Tems.
The hitmaker won two awards at the 2025 MOBO when she won Best African Act after defeating several superstars across the continent including Tyla, Tems, Shallipopi, OdumoduBlvck, and Rema.
See the Full Winners List.
Best male act: Central Cee
Best female act: Darkoo
Best newcomer: Odeal
Album of the year: Bashy – Being Poor Is Expensive
Song of the year: Darkoo – Favourite Girl (ft Dess Dior)
Video of the year: Mnelia – My Man (directed by Femi Bello)
Best hip-hop act: Bashy
Best grime act: Scorcher
Best drill act: Pozer
Best R&B/soul act: Odeal
Best media personality: 90s Baby Show
Best African music act: Ayra Starr
Best performance in a TV show/film: Jacob Anderson as Louis in Interview With the Vampire
Best electronic/dance music act: Tsha
Best gospel act: Annatoria
Best jazz act: Ezra Collective
Best producer: Juls
Best Caribbean music act: Shenseea
Best alternative music act: Alt Blk Era
Best international act: Ayra Starr
MOBO Paving the Way award: Denise Lewis
MOBO Impact award: Vybz Kartel