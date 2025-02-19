Ayra Starr makes history as she wins Best International Act at the 2025 MOBO Awards

Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr won two awards at the 2025 MOBO Awards, which was held in Newcastle, United Kingdom.





The singer won the prize for Best International Act thus becoming the first African female artist to win the award. She also joins Wizkid and Burna Boy as the Nigerian artists to have won the prestigious British award.





She fend off competition from American megastars Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar after their recent exploits at the 67th Grammys. The nominations list also featured Nigerian superstars Asake and Tems.





The hitmaker won two awards at the 2025 MOBO when she won Best African Act after defeating several superstars across the continent including Tyla, Tems, Shallipopi, OdumoduBlvck, and Rema.